Prep Roundup: Vols hold off Flagstaff to win fourth straight

KINGMAN – It appeared the Lee Williams High School boys basketball team was on its way to an easy win over Flagstaff High.

But that wasn’t the case Wednesday night as the Vols saw a 16-point advantage nearly disappear in a 58-55 victory at War Memorial Gym.

Lee Williams led 49-33 entering the fourth quarter, but the No. 31 ranked Eagles used clutch free-throw shooting (7-for-7) to inch within two points, 54-52, with one minute remaining.

The Vols, on the other hand, struggled at the charity stripe – going 5-for-10. Luckily, it didn’t prove costly in a close victory over Flagstaff (5-12, 4-6 4A Grand Canyon Region).

Lee Williams led 35-27 at the half and used a 14-4 run in the third quarter to cushion that advantage.

Up next for the No. 16 ranked Vols (13-3, 8-2) is their regular-season finale at 7 p.m. Friday against 42nd-ranked Mohave (2-13, 0-9).

Lee Williams will also host its annual Silent Night game, with fans remaining quiet until the Vols score their 11th point.

Admission to the game is cans of non-perishable food. Lee Williams will give a portion to area food banks, while some will be for the student body’s food bank.

Fans are asked to dress in red, white and blue as the event’s purpose is to honor those that perished July 5, 1973, those who died on 9/11 and those who died in the military, police force and fire services.

Lee Williams will also honor those who have or are currently serving our country.

At the end of the third quarter, the crowd will sing God Bless the USA by Lee Greenwood and honor those servicemen and women who are in attendance.

Girls Basketball

Flagstaff 71, Lee Williams 32

At Flagstaff, the Lady Vols couldn’t find their groove on the road Wednesday in a 71-32 setback to the seventh-ranked Lady Eagles (14-3, 10-0 4A Grand Canyon Region).

No. 18 ranked Lee Williams (10-6, 5-5) hosts 36th-ranked Mohave (3-12, 0-9) at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the Lady Vols’ final regular season home game.

Boys Soccer

Mohave 3, Lee Williams 2

At Mohave, the Volunteers battled Wednesday night but couldn’t come out on top in a 3-2 loss to the No. 24 ranked T-birds (4-4-2, 2-2-1, 4A Grand Canyon Region).

No. 27 ranked Lee Williams (6-5, 2-3) concludes the regular season at 5 p.m. Friday when the Vols host 22nd-ranked Mingus (5-5-1, 1-3-1).