Strange But True | Elephant seals take over California beach during shutdown

SAN FRANCISCO – A colony of elephant seals took over a beach in Point Reyes National Seashore in Northern California during the government shutdown when there was no staff to discourage the animals from congregating in the popular tourist area, an official said. Officials have no plans to move the 60 animals while some of them nurse their 35 pups.
More like this story
- Arizona officials guarantee Grand Canyon won't close if U.S. government shuts down
- Government shutdown delays, disrupts environmental studies
- National parks struggle to stay open, safe during shutdown
- Shutdown divides services into essential and non-essential
- UPDATE 7:11 p.m.: Chase ends in gunfire at U.S. Capitol
SUBMIT FEEDBACK