Discover The Root of Connection: Artists in residence are exploring language and human connection at the ArtHUB’s autumn show

There are many types of language. Humans communicate verbally, non-verbally, by “giving vibes” and even by staying silent. There is a language of images, emotions and actions. With so many ways to give and receive messages means there are so many opportunities to connect with each other.

The ArtHUB’s autumn exhibit “ReLANGUAGE” explores these forms. This exhibit is about human connection, and, at the root of it all, the primary tool we use to form connections: language.

How often are we considering whether we intend our words to serve or harm, to judge and shame or find compassion, to blame or take ownership, to acknowledge or neglect? Are our words nourishing or damaging, and do we have the boldness to take ownership of our role in the relationships we are actively creating in our lives? These are some of the big questions asked in ReLANGUAGE, said Anna Fox Ryan, ArtHUB director.

“There are all these things in language that we aren’t consciously considering,” Ryan said. “To the point where we are speaking to one another, communicating with one another on a daily basis, and we are doing it in autopilot.”

The first piece people will see when they walk into the exhibit will be Robin Farrin’s gallery wall. Farrin asked community members and passersby what the word “respect” meant to them. She took photos of them either in her artist space at the ArtHUB or wherever she could found them. The gallery is titled “ARTiculating Respect.”

Returning artist Alexandra Rice, a graphic designer, has embroidered the alphabet. She separated each letter and stitched them all in different typography. It’s a throwback to the very basics of language, separating each letter and exploring what each letter can be by itself, Ryan said.

“I hope that as someone goes down the line and looks at it they feel something different from each letter,” Rice said. “They all have a different style and they are all meant to elicit something different. I just really want people to appreciate letters.”

Local writer Shannon Llewellyn is creating illustrations of uncommon words she finds inspiring, and poet Kristina Martino is doing detailed drawings with quotes in order to question context, perception and intention.

Ryan is leaving words out of her piece and is instead inviting the viewer to consider what can be communicated without words in her narrative of colorful abstract paintings. Every word and every recognizable form has a series of associations already programmed with them, Ryan said. She is instead asking the viewer, “In response to the image, how do you feel?”

“I’ve removed any recognizable form,” Ryan said. “If I show someone an image with either words or form to it, I am activating their programming or their assumptions, so they are just going to start analyzing. My question to the viewer is: ‘What is being communicated to you without form and without words?’”

ArtHUB’s exhibit runs Friday through Dec. 14, with an opening reception 5-8 p.m. Friday at the studio, 402 E. Beale Street. From 2-4 p.m. Saturday, the gallery will host a reading by the artists and an interactive Respect Circle moderated by Farrin and Ryan to continue a group dialogue around the subject of respect.

“We hope that the city, especially our children, will come out to explore this topic of language and communication with us,” Ryan said. “I’m proud of the work our artists have created this season. This is the role of our artists. Not to give answers, but to be courageous enough to ask questions and be curious. There is always room to learn something new, to be curious.”

The ArtHUB is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The ArtHUB is an artists in residence program and open studio, sponsored by Angle Homes, dedicated to supporting the Kingman community and artists from around the globe. Artists are selected to attend the residency program through a competitive submission process. Those selected are provided a studio and living space in a newly renovated historic building in downtown Kingman. Each session spans three months during either the winter, summer, or fall months, allowing artists a wealth of time to find inspiration in the local southwestern culture and desert landscape.