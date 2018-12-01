Ducey orders all flags at half-staff to honor President Bush

PHOENIX – In honoring the life of President George H.W. Bush, the 41st President of the United States, who passed away Friday at the age of 94, Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered flags at all state buildings to remain at half-staff until sunset Sunday, Dec. 30.

“Arizona and America mourn the loss this morning of President George H.W. Bush,” Ducey said in a press release. “Through his life of service, President Bush, No. 41, made America a better nation, from World War II to the White House.”

Ducey also mentioned in the press release some of the accomplishments of former President Bush. His accomplishments included: serving as vice president, CIA director, a member of Congress, Ambassador to the United Nations, and a decorated Navy pilot in World War II.

Bush continued to serve after leaving office, taking on the role of an American ambassador of goodwill during times of need. His compassion, sense of humor and love for our nation are qualities Americans of all ages enjoyed in the years following his presidency.

“Among his many accomplishments, President Bush will also be remembered as the last World War II veteran to serve as president,” Ducey said. “It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to George H.W. Bush - a president, a veteran, a father, grandfather and great-grandfather - an American patriot.”

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in this tribute.

Information provided by Arizona Department of Administration