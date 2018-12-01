Letter | Youth will not stand by and let future deteriorate

This election was one of firsts, especially for women, for the LGBT community, and for cultural diversity in politics.

I think that in many ways millennial voters must be acknowledged for showing up to break down these political barriers and getting new voices into office.

I am proud to be a student at Arizona State University where my fellow students turned up in droves to cast their ballots. As an intern with climate action group Defend Our Future, I worked tirelessly to help with voter registration, locate polling places, and remind busy students about voting deadlines.

We hoped we would make a difference and, based on the outcome, we absolutely did.

When looking at the number of scientists and pro-climate candidates who were elected, it’s clear that the environment and climate voters played a huge role. Those who I talked to were frustrated with the current state of things and the backward momentum that seems to be the trend, particularly after the latest UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report that stated our current rate of environmental degradation give us less than 12 years to turn things around.

This election showed we are no longer willing to stand idly by while the quality of our future declines rapidly.

I want to say thank you to all climate voters standing up for a better future, for lending your voice to the cause, and most of all, for showing that young people deserve to be heard.