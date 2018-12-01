Miner Editorial | No more straws in our water basins

Sixth months ago The Daily Miner Editorial Board penned an opinion that we were concerned about the lack of movement by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors toward disallowing new farming operations unlimited access to our water.

The trickle of energy we saw back then filled us with worry as more and more water was removed from our basins. We were told we’ll have to wait and see how a U.S. Geological Survey and an estimate from an independent consultant to measure the rate of depletion and number of years of water remaining in the basins.

If the supervisors are listening to their constituents, they know the public is telling them we can’t afford to wait. If the supervisors don’t want to listen to the voters, perhaps they’ll listen to another elected official.

The Daily Miner has had ongoing reporting as new wells have been drilled. Mohave County Assessor Jeanne Kentch recently said there are about 150 well permits for small-scale farming. She said the county added 92 industrial wells to the property tax rolls, and ADWR is still receiving permit applications.

More wells are coming.

Kentch is adjusting property values to reflect a higher value for wells that have been drilled on agricultural land and are capable of pumping 2,000 gallons of water a minute. That’s 2.88 million gallons for every 24 hours of operation. From one of those wells.

We can’t afford to wait.

The Board of Supervisors has shown they are not going to regulate new wells. The board has recently said it is interested in looking at protecting our water supply with a Rural Management Area versus an Active Management Area.

Somehow becoming an Active Management Area is being sold by the supervisors as something to be done in a last-ditch effort to save our water.

AMAs were created (there are five in Arizona) in 1980 when it was recognized that we only have a finite amount of groundwater, and the supply needs to be aggressively managed.

The supervisors say our water supply does not need to be aggressively managed, so it is best to wait and come up with other means to protect our supply. The supervisors say if we become an AMA, we need to be concerned about who will have the power.

When there is no water, there won’t be any power to be had.

We can’t afford to wait.