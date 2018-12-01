Obituary | Mary Mason

Mary Mason, 68, passed away Nov. 24, 2018, with her family by her side in Kingman, Arizona.

She is survived by her sister; Mauddie Martin, two sons; William Brinton and David Brinton; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, and her best friend; Virginia Knighton.



Mary was born Oct. 9, 1950 to Virginia R. Chapman and Poland Mason in Del Rio, Texas.

After attending high school she moved to Kingman, Arizona where she raised her boys and worked as a manager.

Mary loved spending time with her cherished dogs (Angel, Baldy, and Goldy.)

She was an incredible woman, considered an angel to many here on Earth.

She was gracious, kind, and a selfless caregiver that loved helping those in need.