Don’t give scammers the gift of tax information

KINGMAN – December brings the holiday season of giving, but the Arizona Department of Revenue is reminding residents not to extend that spirit to scammers looking for private tax information.

Scam artists use this time of year to target tax filers and tax professionals with tax-related scams via telephone, text and email. Unsecure Wi-Fi, data breaches and hacking of email accounts to obtain passwords and financial data also take place this time of year, as do card-skimming and attempted thefts of unattended personal mail.

However, ADOR does have recommendations for how Arizonans can keep from being victims of identity theft. They include not carrying identification with a social security number present and inquiring as to why a SSN is needed if prompted to provide it; keeping personal and confidential information in a secure place and taking extra precautions when discarding that information; protecting personal computers, smartphones and other devices with anti-virus software and strong, never-shared passwords.

The department also cautions against using the same password for multiple accounts or applications. Arizonans should never give personal information via email, social media or text messages. That warning extends to telephone conversations as well, unless initiated by the citizen.

Wage earnings can be monitored by examining a statement from the Social Security Administration, and an annual free credit report is available at www.annualcreditreport.com.

Issues or questions related to identity theft can be directed to the Department of Revenue’s Identity Theft Call Center at 602-716-6300, or toll free at 1-800-352-4090. Arizona taxpayers can also find information at https://azdor.gov/individual-income-tax-information/identity-theft.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Revenue