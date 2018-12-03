Letter | Registration fees are a reminder of Britain’s tea tax

This new tax imposed and included in vehicle registration fees is unconstitutional.

It amounts to taxation without representation. Such a tax should have been put to a popular vote, but as it is, it’s imposed without opposition nor accounting.

The Brits imposed a tea tax and it contributed to the American Revolution, remember? This is the same type of thing. Additionally, what’s to prevent them from increasing this levy next year?

Any attorney worth his salt should be aware that this would make a perfect class-action suit on behalf of the state’s populace.