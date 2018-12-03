No South Cove launch ramp after 2020? NPS to be here on Dec. 10 to explain why

If you are one of the many boaters/anglers in Mohave County, and you are concerned about lowering water levels, you may want to attend a meeting sponsored by the National Park Service on Dec. 10.

NPS has announced it is taking comments on its proposed low-water plan for the Lake Mead National Recreational Area, including South Cove and Temple Bar.

According to the plan, which can be seen at http://parkplanning.nps.gov, the agency is proposing a number of options to deal with the continuing lowering of Lake Mead.

Though primarily concerned with the marinas on the lake, including Temple Bar, the plan also offers up options for South Cove.

According to the proposed plan, “The Bureau of Reclamation has been directed to establish strategies for managing water deliveries during low-water conditions in the Colorado Basin. It can reasonably be predicted that Lake Mead elevations, on average, will be lower in the future than they have been in the past due to future anticipated development in the Upper Basin. Projections of the Colorado River Simulation System (CRSS) in August 2018 indicated the probability of Lake Mead’s elevation dropping below 1,050 feet is 44 percent by the year 2022 and 62 percent by the year 2028.”

What does the plan call for in regards to the development of launch facilities South Cove? The NPS plan states, “South Cove and Boulder Harbor are expected to have developed ramp access down to a water elevation of 1,070 feet. Below this elevation there would be no further launch-ramp development.”

There are also a number of alternatives for the operation of the marina at Temple Bar.

The public meeting for Kingman on this plan will be from 6-8 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Mohave County Library-Kingman, 3269 N. Burbank St.

There are many aspects that need to be considered by the park planners and public input is encouraged.

Comments on the plan will be accepted until Dec. 31and can be made through the NPS website or by mail at Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Compliance Office, 601 Nevada Way, Boulder City NV 89005.