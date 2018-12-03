Perfect Christmas tree is whatever catches your eye and does the job

KINGMAN – Since beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder, defining the perfect Christmas tree is like defining the perfect rose or perfect sunset, so if you see something you like and it fits your budget and space inside your home, go with it.

“The one you fall in love with when you see it,” Nancy Halsell, cashier in the garden department at Home Depot, said of the perfect Christmas tree. “I agree with the Griswolds (from ‘Christmas Vacation’). As soon as he sees it, his eyes light up. Or if you’ve got little ones, the one they run to.”

For some, the perfect Christmas tree might be an artificial product purchased from a retailer like Walmart, fully lit and decorated and ready to pop up. It never loses shape, never drops needles and never needs watering. You don’t have to recycle it, and you won’t have to go shopping for another one next year.

Perfect. Unless you enjoy the fresh scent of evergreen and that warm and fuzzy feeling that only a real Christmas tree brings to the home. Uniquely decorated, it becomes a prized holiday centerpiece.

“It’s a real part of nature inside the house,” said Brandon Garcia, who was shopping for a perfect tree at Home Depot. “One that I guess is full and about medium height and smells good, that good pine smell.”

It can be a chore looking for a tree that’s the right height, relatively straight, well balanced, limbs strong enough to support the ornaments and spaced evenly along the trunk.

With all the various types of Christmas trees for sale, it’s hard to know which one is best for the house. Here are a couple tips to finding the right one:

Measure first

If you’ve got 8-foot ceilings, don’t buy a 10-foot tree. Seems obvious, but you never know what people want, said Rommel Enriquez, who has about 300 Christmas trees from Oregon on his lot at Stockton Hill Road and Miami Avenue.

“Some people like a real big one, some like a little one. Average is 6 to 7 feet,” he said.

Enriquez has Douglas firs for sale at 5-6 feet for $35, and Noble and Nordmann firs up to 9 feet for $95.

In addition to the height of the tree, you’ll need to factor in the height of the tree stand and tree topper. Clear the space where you’re going to put the tree and make sure the branches won’t be squished against the wall or furniture.

Also, make sure your stand is big enough to keep the tree upright. The larger the tree, the bigger the stand you’ll need.

Shop local

Find a local tree farm or a lot that brings trees from local farms. They’re going to be the freshest and healthiest. Some are grown specifically to retain their needles. Most Christmas trees are cut three to four weeks before they’re delivered to the lot, according to the National Christmas Tree Association.

Feel it out

Grab a branch between your thumb and forefinger, gently clamp down and pull. If you end up with a handful of needles, the tree is already drying out.

Crush some needles and smell your fingers. If the scent isn’t strong, don’t buy the tree. You can also bounce it a few inches off the ground and see how many needles fall off. Needles falling from the interior of the tree are normal.

Take a whiff

The smell of a Christmas tree is something that can’t be replicated. The Fraser firs are known as the “Cadillac” of Christmas trees. They retain their needles and smell the best, but are generally higher priced than other firs. Fraser branches are commonly more open and quite strong, making them a good choice for hanging ornaments.

Keep it fresh

Have the lot attendant put the tree through a shaker, if they have one, or use a blower to clear interior needles. It’s natural for the tree to have some dead needles in the fall. Most lots will then put the tree through a bailing machine to wrap it in netting for easy transport.

Cutting off the end of the trunk is critical to opening up the veins that deliver water to the branches. Use a pruning saw to take off at least an inch. Usually they’ll do it at the tree lot, but if you’re traveling more than four hours, the end will glaze over and the tree won’t take up water.

If the tree has been sitting in the sun and wind for a few days, it’s going to be dry. Put the tree in water as soon you get home. Be sure to keep plenty of water in the stand and check it daily so it doesn’t run dry.