Horoscopes | December 5, 2018

Birthdays: Frankie Muniz, 33; Jessica Pare, 38; Margaret Cho, 50; Little Richard, 86.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Look at all aspects of whatever situation you face. Check your resources to be sure you received factual information.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Be aware of how much you spend, donate or owe to others. Work and personal relationships will get a boost.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t sign up for something that will end up causing friction for you and someone you love. Partnerships will face a dispute if honesty is questioned or indulgent behavior is displayed.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Work alongside like-minded people. An emotional plea will help you persuade others to see things your way.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take note of any complaints you face to avoid a situation that could end up costing you financially. Take care of your health, and nurture personal relationships.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Honesty will be questioned when it comes to how you feel. Be upfront.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A change may be what you want, but make sure it’s reasonable before you begin your journey. Listen to the advice offered by someone who has helped you in the past.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Put muscle into whatever project you choose to find a way to get things done. Romance is encouraged.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep your plans to yourself until you are fully prepared to present what you have to offer. If you share too early, someone will interfere with your plans and throw you off course.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Do your own thing. Pour your time and energy into self-improvement, personal gain and spending time with someone you love.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A challenge will turn out to be more difficult than anticipated due to matters someone withheld. It is better to offer suggestions, nothing more.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): If you spend too much time talking and not enough time doing, you’ll make a poor impression on someone who could be influential to you in the future. A personal improvement looks promising.