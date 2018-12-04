KINGMAN – Medicare open enrollment ends Friday, and according to Medicare.gov, improvements have been made to help people better compare plans and understand options when choosing the one best suited to their needs.

Now available at Medicare.gov, along with a simplified log-in option through MyMedicare.gov accounts, is a web-chat feature to help people through the process.

“If you’re comparing plans through your MyMedicare account and need help or have a question, you can access our new web chat feature to connect with a customer service representative online and get answers right away,” the website says.

Additional assistance is available at https://www.medicare.gov/medicarecoverageoptions/, where people hunting for the right plan can answer five quick questions about health care needs, lifestyle and preferences. Those responses will yield personalized recommendations for a particular type of coverage.

The Medicare Plan Finder then shows plan options available for certain areas, a process made simpler as Medicare seekers can now utilize a general search by zip code.

When it comes to choosing a plan, Medicare.gov recommends thinking about what services and benefits will be needed in the coming year, and choosing a plan that correlates to those needs. Also to be considered are costs of premiums and deductibles, what will be paid for hospital stays and doctor visits, and the conveniences associated with the plans. Medicare.gov advises looking for plans with 5-star performance ratings.

“In these last few days of Medicare Open Enrollment, take a minute to review your options,” the website urges. “If you like your current health care coverage and it’s still available for 2019, you don’t need to do anything. But if you’re thinking about making any changes, it’s time to make your decision.”

Information provided by Medicare.gov