Prep Roundup: Lady Vols win overtime battle against Kingman High

KINGMAN – What a difference a few days can make.

The Lee Williams High School girls soccer team had little issue with crosstown rival Kingman High in a 13-2 win last week, but that wasn’t the case Monday as it took overtime for the Lady Vols to notch a 3-2 victory at LWHS.

“I’m proud of the girls. They dug deep and pulled out the win,” said Lee Williams head coach Chris Selby. “You know you’re making good progress when your team can pull a tough win.”

Maritza Saucedo gave the Lady Vols the victory on a cross from Kendra Pease. Saucedo also tallied an assist, while Mackenzie Cathey scored twice. Cindy Ramirez notched the assist on Cathey’s second goal.

Lee Williams and Kingman are back on the pitch Thursday at the Mohave County Tournament.

“Kingman played us very tough tonight,” Selby said. “They came to play and just came up a little short.”

Boys Basketball

Kingman Academy 74, MALC 47

At Kingman Academy, the Tigers picked up their second straight win over Mohave Accelerated Monday night in a 74-47 victory.

Kingman Academy (3-1) traveled to crosstown rival Lee Williams Tuesday night, followed by the Lake Powell Holiday Classic Thursday in Page.

Girls Basketball

Kingman Academy 39, MALC 17

At Kingman Academy, it was another easy win for the Lady Tigers over Mohave Accelerated Monday night as they cruised to a 39-17 victory.

Kingman Academy (3-1) hosted Lee Williams Tuesday night and then make the trip Friday to the Sedona Red Rock Classic.