Sheriff's Office: Agent got ill after exposure to substance

  • Originally Published: December 4, 2018 11:43 a.m.

    • DOUGLAS, Ariz. — Authorities say they're investigating an incident in which a U.S. Border Patrol agent became ill after being exposed to an unknown substance during an encounter with a person suspected of being in the country illegally.

    The Cochise County Sheriff's Office says the agent was taken to a hospital after having a physical reaction to the substance in a package during the encounter late Monday in Douglas.

    The Sheriff's Office says it and the Border Patrol would investigate the incident and that a hazardous materials team took control of a package for identification purposes.

    No additional information was released.

