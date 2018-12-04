World AIDS Day: Fighting against HIV, supporting those affected

KINGMAN – According to the Centers for Disease Control, 1.1 million people in the United States had HIV at the end of 2015, a frightening statistic made more alarming when taking into account that one in seven, about 15 percent, didn’t know they had the virus.

The human immunodeficiency virus can lead to acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, and the CDC says HIV cannot be eradicated completely from the body. While it can be treated with medicine like antiretroviral therapy, if a person’s HIV isn’t addressed, it can lead to AIDS.

Each year, Dec. 1 is World AIDS Day. According to www.worldaidsday.org, “It’s an opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV, to show support for people living with HIV, and to commemorate those who have died from an AIDS-related illness.”

The CDC characterizes HIV as a virus that attacks T cells in the immune system, and if left untreated, reduces those cells that help the immune system fight infections. As the body loses T cells, after enough untreated-time has passed, the body can’t fight infections and diseases.

“These opportunistic infections or cancers take advantage of a very weak immune system and signal that the person has AIDS, the last stage of HIV infection” the CDC says.

Stage 1, acute HIV infection, occurs within two to four weeks of being infected with HIV. It’s summarized by a flu-like illness that can last for multiple weeks. However, people may not immediately feel sick or even at all, meaning people with Stage 1 often don’t know they’re infected.

Clinical latency is Stage 2, where HIV is active but reproducing at low levels.

“For people who aren’t taking medicine to treat HIV, this period can last a decade or longer, but some may progress through this phase faster,” the CDC writes. “People who are taking medicine to treat HIV (ART) the right way, every day may be in this stage for several decades. It’s important to remember that people can still transmit HIV to others during this phase, although people who are on ART and stay virally suppressed (having a very low level of virus in their blood) are much less likely to transmit HIV than those who are not virally suppressed.”

The final and most severe phase of the HIV virus is AIDS.

According to the 2017 HIV/AIDS epidemiology annual report from the Arizona Department of Health Services, there were an estimated 141 prevalent HIV cases in Mohave County in 2016 and 159 prevalent AIDS cases. That comes to about 146 people in Mohave County with prevalent HIV and AIDS per 100,000. As of 2016, the county’s population was about 205,000 and accounted for approximately 1.7 percent of the state’s HIV and AIDS prevalence.

The number of males with HIV and AIDS in the county far outnumbered women, with the most-affected age group being from 50 years of age to 54. Men who have sex with men and those who use injection drugs accounted for the most likely modes of transmission.

When taking those figures into consideration, Nay Covington, special needs program coordinator at the Mohave County Community Services Department, says “the need is there” for the county’s Housing Opportunities for Persons With AIDS program.

The program, started in 2006, provides housing assistance for people with HIV and AIDS by way of vouchers received from the Arizona Department of Housing. HOPWA currently has 12 vouchers filled, with room for an additional 13 participants. Those individuals are referred to HOPWA from North Country Healthcare, which administers the Ryan White Program for the county. The program provides support and services to people with HIV and AIDS.

“We help support rental assistance for those with HIV and AIDS, and we have certain income eligibility limits they have to meet, and we work closely with the Ryan White Program to make sure they’re getting all the services, medical, case management, things like that,” Covington explained.

There are plenty of other resources for people with HIV or AIDS, or for those seeking more information or treatment. They include HIV and AIDS services at the Mohave County Department of Public Health Nursing Division; treatment, services and care clinics at North Country Healthcare; support groups at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center and Kingman Regional Medical Center; and veterans can receive care at the Tri-State Veterans Stand Down that takes place in March.