New Council holds first meeting, Lingenfelter elected vice mayor

KINGMAN – The City’s new Council is now in full swing, with Mayor Jen Miles and newly-elected councilmembers Ken Watkins, Deana Nelson and SueAnn Mello Keener hitting the ground running Tuesday night.

The City’s new mayor and councilmembers took their seats at the Mohave County Administration Building for their first official Council meeting Tuesday. Before business was conducted, however, exiting officials said their farewells and voiced their appreciation for the chance to serve the citizens of Kingman, a sentiment reciprocated by way of plaques of appreciation.

“I would like to say that it’s been a great honor and privilege to serve the community in this manner,” said exiting-Councilman Stuart Yocum. “It’s been a very rewarding experience and I’m very appreciative of the opportunity to serve in this capacity.”

He then thanked voters and constituents before Vickie Kress, who is also leaving Council, gave her remarks.

“Kingman is a place that I love, it’s been my home for many, many years,” she said. “I appreciate the City Council giving me the opportunity to appoint me in the midterm vacancy that I filled. I’d particularly like to thank Mayor (Monica) Gates for all of her encouragement for me to apply for that position.”

She said serving on Council has been an honor and a privilege, as well as a “real big learning experience.” She asked the community to be supportive of the new Council as it works to make decisions that are in the best interest of Kingman.

Gates also thanked the citizens of Kingman for the opportunity to serve.

“It’s truly been an honor,” she said. “I will forever be grateful that I was able to meet and interact with so many community members that I’m now privileged to call my friends.”

She noted her appreciation for City staff, and congratulated Miles and the new councilmembers.

“Wishing you all the best in guiding Kingman’s future, thank you, and farewell,” Gates said.

Judge Jeffrey Singer then administered the oath of office to the newcomers. Upon start of the regularly-scheduled meeting, Travis Lingenfelter was elected to the position of vice mayor. Nelson also received a nomination, but Lingenfelter won out by a vote of 4-3. It should be noted that there remains an effort to recall Lingenfelter by Kingman Citizens for Honesty, Accountability and Transparency.