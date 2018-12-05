Prep Roundup: Lady Vols overcome early shooting woes to defeat Lady Tigers

KINGMAN – It was a tale of two halves Tuesday night.

The defense was on display in the opening half, but that quickly changed in the second half as the Lee Williams High School girls basketball team pulled away for a 40-23 win over Kingman Academy at Betty Rowe Gymnasium.

“We started making shots,” said Lady Vols head coach Jerry Arave. “We got a lot of steals and made some layups. Even when we missed, we followed it up with someone rebounding and putting it back in. Once that loosened up, that loosened up their defense a little bit and we were able to play a half-court game and score.”

Lia Lucero led the way for Lee Williams with a game-high 10 points, while Hayle Davis, Kaira Monson and Ellie Thomas each chipped in six points. Eleven Lady Vols tallied at least one point in the victory.

Emily McCracken led Kingman Academy with seven points, followed by Ashlee Steed with five points.

The score was tied at 4-4 after the first quarter and Lee Williams was up 14-8 at half.

“I told the girls, ‘You got to make layups. You got to make the easy shots,’” Arave said. “In the second half we did that, but in the first half we struggled. But give Academy credit, they were hustling.”

Lee Williams outscored Academy 12-2 in the third quarter to pull away, while narrowly winning the fourth quarter by a 14-13 margin.

The Lady Tigers (3-2) travel to Sedona for the Red Rock Classic Friday, while the Lady Vols (2-0) opens the 4A Grand Canyon Region schedule on the road.

“Our big test is Friday with Bradshaw Mountain,” Arave said. “We’ll see how we stand after Friday.”

Kingman 44, Paradise Honors 36

At KHS, the Kingman High School girls basketball team picked up its second win of the season Tuesday night in a 44-36 victory over the Lady Panthers.

The Lady Bulldogs (2-1) travel to Lake Havasu (1-2) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.