Storm could bring up to half-inch of rain to tri-state region, no snow in forecast

KINGMAN – A winter storm is headed toward the area, but it isn’t likely to bring snow to Kingman.

The winter storm is expected to bring rain to northwestern Arizona, southern Nevada and southeastern California Thursday and Friday, with the highest chance of precipitation on Thursday evening, the National Weather Service reported.

Forecasters are moderately confident that one-quarter to one-half inch of rain could fall in northwestern Arizona, with higher amounts in localized higher terrain.

NWS pegs the probability for precipitation in Kingman at 47 percent Thursday, increasing to 54 percent Thursday night, then diminishing to 22 percent on Friday.

Kingman received 0.22 inch of rain on Nov. 29, bringing the year-to-date total to 6.33 inches, Arizona State University climatologist Nancy Selover reported.

Thursday’s high temperature is tracking at a chilly 49 degrees, with an overnight low of 39. Friday’s temperature rises to 55 degrees, but the overnight low drops to 33.

The Spring Mountains of southern Nevada could get 3 inches to 6 inches of snow above 6,000 feet. Hazardous travel conditions are expected due to slick roadways.

Kingman has only been graced by small doses of snow in the past few years. The last time Kingman proper had more than an inch of snow even in the forecast was in 2015. There are periods of half-inch snowfall within City limits, but mostly snow stays on top of the Hualapais.

This wasn’t always the case, however. Photos from the Mohave Museum of History and Arts show several inches of snow on Simms Avenue in 1949 and a thick layer of snow at a mine in Oatman during 1937.

But any Kingmanites dreaming of a white Christmas this year had better keep dreaming.

