Temporary road closure, lane shift Thursday

KINGMAN – A 48-hour lane shift and street closure is scheduled to start Thursday at Stockton Hill Road and Hillcrest Drive.



The Hillcrest closure and lane shift on Stockton Hill Road result from the construction of Planet Fitness occurring at the intersection of Stockton Hill Road and Hillcrest Drive.

Slower speed limit signs will be in place, and motorists are encouraged to drive carefully through construction zones. Access to surrounding businesses will remain open during the closure.

Information provided by the City of Kingman