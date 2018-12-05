USDA internship program for college students

WASHINGTON, D.C. – College students who are interested in gaining work experience in agriculture, natural resources, rural development and other career fields, now have the opportunity at the “OneUSDA Internship.” During the 2019 summer, the internship will provide students a way to explore serving their country through a career in government. The internship is part of the Federal Pathways Program.

“The improvements we’re making to internships at USDA will enable us to recruit the best and retain the best,” said Sonny Perdue, USDA secretary. “Today’s young people are the future of America and there are few things more American than agriculture. We’re aiming to find young talent, with a diverse background, across all 50 states, to begin their careers as an intern with USDA.”

The internship offers federal opportunities for students currently enrolled in a qualifying educational programs or institutions with a comprehensive developmental program intended to provide students with experience in a dynamic work environment that will enhance their educational goals and shape their career choices.

An internship with USDA will involve various components of on-the-job experience, mentorship and training tailored to the student’s education, experience, and interests.

Last year, USDA hosted 3,000 interns throughout the country and about half were through the Federal Pathways Program. For the summer, USDA will hire interns for the following occupational fields: veterinary science, biological sciences, engineering, agribusiness, contracting, procurement, and industry, and general administration and office support.

Applications are due by Jan. 18 but the USDA will start reviewing applications Sunday.

For more information about the internship, visit www.USDA.gov/internships.

Information provided by USDA