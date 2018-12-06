Drought continues, but El Nino could bring temporary relief

KINGMAN – A group of water experts recommends continuing the drought emergency status for Arizona, but the good news is that El Nino conditions are looking strong for the winter.

With the exception of a decent monsoon season that brought more than 3 inches of rain to Kingman, Arizona experienced one of its driest years on record in 2018.

Every county except La Paz experienced a drought disaster declaration, said Nancy Selover, state climatologist at Arizona State University.

“Up until Oct. 1, we were still 50 (percent) to 70 percent of what we normally expect,” Selover said Thursday in a phone interview.

“So then all of a sudden October came and we got a lot of rain. That’s great for the calendar year, our yearly total may be up, but in the long term, it’s been extremely dry and the water supply isn’t going to recover quickly.”

Speaking as a panelist at the Nov. 28 meeting of the Interagency Coordinating Group, Selover said 2018 was “an ugly year” in terms of moisture. The group meets twice a year to provide its best analysis of climate and moisture production for the coming months.

The spring of 2018 was “extraordinarily dry,” bringing serious drought conditions back to Arizona after a comparatively wet 2017 winter season, Selover said.

Drought conditions had eased throughout the Southwest in October 2017, but returned with a vengeance by late March, especially in areas of northeastern Arizona and the Four Corners area.

Mark O’Malley of the National Weather Service reported a 90 percent chance that El Nino conditions in the Pacific Ocean will persist through the winter, which portends favorably for rain and snow amounts.

Going forward, O’Malley was optimistic that the upper basin of the Colorado River would receive good snowpack, although warmer temperatures may cause some of that moisture to come as rain.

Snowpack that lingers long into the spring is much more conducive to a healthy runoff into the Colorado River system than moisture that arrives as rain, and that’s a “big concern going forward,” he said.

“If they do really well up there, that’ll be very helpful,” climatologist Selover said, “but it still won’t get the lake levels to where won’t have a shortage.”

Lake Mead levels will reach 1,081 feet in January 2019, which is 39 percent of capacity, and 1,070 feet (35 percent) by January 2020, according to the most recent projects from the Bureau of Reclamation.

The Secretary of Interior will declare a water-delivery shortage along the Colorado River if Lake Mead falls below 1,075 feet at the start of the year. That would affect Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City, which receives allotments from the river.

Kingman relies on groundwater supply from three major aquifers, which are also showing depleting levels, according to model studies by the U.S. Geological Survey.

Tom Buschatzke, director of Arizona Department of Water Resources and co-chair of the panel, said the water shortage is imminent.

“We can’t do enough conservation to avoid it. We are all anticipating shortage in 2020,” he said.

Fortunately, plans for dealing with the shortage are falling into place, he added. ADWR has drafted a Drought Contingency Plan with California and Nevada, and is working on the plan with Mexico.