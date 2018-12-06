Event Calendar | Dec. 6-9

TODAY
AIMS Patient Appreciation Day
11 a.m., AIMS, 3636 Stockton Hill Road.
Mohave County Holiday Craft Fair
8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St., soaps, jewelry, wreath, more, 928-753-0703, ext. 4609.
Bingo
6:30 p.m., Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave.
SATURDAY
Kingman Concert Band
7 p.m., Kingman Presbyterian Church, 2425 Detroit Ave., “Sleigh Bells Ring” concert, free, 928-753-3902.
Adopt A Pet
9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Anderson Ford Lincoln, 3601 Stockton Hill Road.
Santa at PetSmart
noon to 4 p.m., 3260 Stockton Hill Road. Free photo opportunity with Santa for pets and children.
SUNDAY
Bingo
1:30 p.m., Eagles FOE 3744, 4536 Patsy Dr.
Gun Safety Class
3 to 5 p.m., Kingman Force on Force, 3001 Stockton Hill Road. Free gun safety class for everybody.
