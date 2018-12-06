Event Calendar | Dec. 6-9

TODAY

AIMS Patient Appreciation Day

11 a.m., AIMS, 3636 Stockton Hill Road.

Mohave County Holiday Craft Fair

8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St., soaps, jewelry, wreath, more, 928-753-0703, ext. 4609.

Bingo

6:30 p.m., Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave.

SATURDAY

Kingman Concert Band

7 p.m., Kingman Presbyterian Church, 2425 Detroit Ave., “Sleigh Bells Ring” concert, free, 928-753-3902.

Adopt A Pet

9:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Anderson Ford Lincoln, 3601 Stockton Hill Road.

Santa at PetSmart

noon to 4 p.m., 3260 Stockton Hill Road. Free photo opportunity with Santa for pets and children.

SUNDAY

Bingo

1:30 p.m., Eagles FOE 3744, 4536 Patsy Dr.

Gun Safety Class

3 to 5 p.m., Kingman Force on Force, 3001 Stockton Hill Road. Free gun safety class for everybody.

