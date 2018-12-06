Horoscopes | December 7, 2018

Birthdays: Emily Browning, 30; Sara Bareilles, 39; Tom Waits, 69; Ellen Burstyn, 86.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take the plunge and start a conversation that will address sensitive issues. Listen to both sides of a situation and look for common ground.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Offering help may be satisfying, but in the end, it could also be costly. Don’t put money into something you know little about or trust someone not to take advantage of you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Someone will use charm to persuade you to get involved in something you should be questioning. Partnerships will need to be looked at closely, and if equality doesn’t exist, you may want to make changes to your current agreement.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Make physical changes that will make you feel good. Updating your image or appearance will not go unnoticed.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): A change of heart will lead you out and about with people who share your interests. Don’t pay for someone else’s mistake.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Talk to a trusted friend or a relative who knows your situation. You’ll get a better idea of what it will take to improve a personal situation you face due to someone’s inappropriate behavior.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A short trip will raise questions about what someone is doing. Someone from your past will mislead you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Be upfront regarding your feelings and the choices you want to make moving forward. Your honesty will make it easier to enact your plans.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Make sure you haven’t overlooked personal papers that need to be updated before the year comes to an end. Mistakes will turn out to be costly.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Consider what’s in your best interest and follow through with your own plans. Don’t share personal information regarding your assets, passwords or intentions.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Keep an open mind, but don’t let someone railroad you into something that could make you look bad. It’s more important for you to help yourself than to help others today.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take care of negotiations and legal and health matters personally. Distance yourself from anyone who is a poor influence.