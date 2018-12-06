Christmas Coloring Contest
KHS drama department looks for pianist

Kingman High School Drama department is looking for a pianist for its spring production of Camelot. (Photo by Gabriel Gurrola gabrielgurrola [CC0], via Wikimedia Commons)

  • Originally Published: December 6, 2018 7:22 p.m.

    • KINGMAN – Can you tickle the ivories?

    The Kingman High School Drama department is looking for a pianist to attend after-school play rehearsals for its spring musical of Camelot.

    The pianist must commit to after-school auditions Dec. 10-12, and beginning Jan. 7, any two days after school Monday-Thursday.

    The department is also looking for a choreographer that is only needed one day per week.

    This is a paid position that will end at the end of February. For more information, contact Mark Mullins at mmullins@kusd.org, or call 928-230-7000 after 3 p.m.

