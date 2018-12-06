KHS drama department looks for pianist

KINGMAN – Can you tickle the ivories?

The Kingman High School Drama department is looking for a pianist to attend after-school play rehearsals for its spring musical of Camelot.

The pianist must commit to after-school auditions Dec. 10-12, and beginning Jan. 7, any two days after school Monday-Thursday.

The department is also looking for a choreographer that is only needed one day per week.

This is a paid position that will end at the end of February. For more information, contact Mark Mullins at mmullins@kusd.org, or call 928-230-7000 after 3 p.m.