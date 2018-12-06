Kingman Photo | Joy to the World

The home of David and Marilyn Preston at 661 Shadow Mountain Drive is decorated with more than 350,000 Christmas lights this year, including a backyard display new to the extravagant set-up that was featured on ABC’s “Great Christmas Light Fight” in 2016. One special addition is a 22-foot pixel tree that contains 3,100 pixel bulbs, each controlled by two computer units. “The effects are different and many with exceptionally bright colors,” David Preston said. “Like my driveway tunnel arches, roof décor and various other ornaments, the pixel tree light movement is synchronized to six different songs.” The Prestons have been decorating their home and yard for about 20 years, and it’s become a holiday ritual for many Kingman residents to drive by and take in the brilliant, pulsating lights that can be seen from almost anywhere in the city at night. The lights come on at dusk and stay on until 10 p.m. Tune in to 90.1 FM radio to hear music synchronized with the lights. (Photos by Hubble Ray Smith/Daily Miner)