Letter | National Climate Assessment

The decisions we make today determine how global warming will affect us tomorrow and in the future. Kicking the can down the road is not the answer. The reason climate change is becoming such a hot button issue is because so many families, businesses and communities are personally feeling the negative impacts of global warming.

When the great economic historian Arnold Toynbee was asked why 26 great civilizations fell, his conclusion after writing “A Study of History” (twelve volumes) was because man could not change his direction, his way of thinking, to meet the changing challenges of life. Now is the time to change our thinking.

Recognizing and accepting global warming is meeting the challenges of life. We can no longer deny the overwhelming evidence that global warming is caused by human activity (CO2 emissions). The deniers are making this a political issue, but it is a human issue. This 27th civilization can’t afford to pick sides. If we want to advance as a society, we must work together to solve climate change.

I doubt any of us are willing to accept the alternative.