Man, woman drive from Arizona to Wyoming with kids in trunk

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: December 6, 2018 7:24 p.m.

    • CASPER, Wyo. (AP) – A man and woman admit in court they drove from Arizona to Wyoming with two children in the trunk of their car.

    Sixty-three-year-old Michael J. Fee and 31-year-old Amber L. Freudenstein each pleaded guilty Thursday to two misdemeanor counts of child endangerment.

    The Casper Star-Tribune reports Circuit Judge Steven Brown sentenced each to 30 days in jail. Fee is from Peoria, Arizona, and Freudenstein is from Tempe.

    Fee said in court there was not enough room for everyone so the children were relegated to the trunk. Court documents show the children are about 6 and 10 years old.

    Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com.

