Obituary | Raymond Theis Sr.

Raymond Theis Sr. passed away peacefully in Kingman, Arizona on Dec. 2, 2018 and was born on Aug. 5, 1943 in Detroit, Michigan. Raymond served our country as a Marine and participated in two tours of duty in Vietnam. He then went on to work in the line of Transport and Retired in 1999. Since then Raymond and his late wife Joan resided in Kingman.

Raymond is survived by his son; Raymond Theis Jr. (Diana), daughters; Jennifer Theis Eder (Mike), Sharon Stewart Marta (Rick), Tina Marone, Deena (Chris) Mavros, Cindy St. James, 15 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren.

Raymond was an active member of the VFW and Eagles, a service will be held at noon, Friday, Dec. 7, 2018 at VFW Post 10306, 3036 John L. Ave., Kingman, Arizona 86409.