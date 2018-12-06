Pearl Harbor Day pays tribute to 2,403 people who died in the attack

KINGMAN – Bob Campbell was a senior at San Diego High School when the Japanese pulled off their surprise attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, taking the lives of 2,403 military personnel and U.S. citizens and paralyzing the Hawaiian Naval base.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt called it the “Day of Infamy” in a speech to Congress the next day, and it launched the United States into the Pacific Theater of World War II.

The nation remembers those who perished on that fateful day 77 years ago. President Bill Clinton issued a proclamation on Nov. 29, 1994, declaring the first National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

“Pearl Harbor didn’t really mean much to me except when I got the news they bombed us and killed a lot of people,” said Campbell, 95, a resident of White Cliffs Senior Living in Kingman.

Campbell was working in circulation for a newspaper and had to deliver the news to Tijuana, Mexico. He sold his extra papers on a street corner in San Diego.

“When we went back to school, the San Diego boys, tons of them wanted to enlist,” he said. “My mother begged me to finish high school.”

He graduated in June 1942, joined the U.S. Navy in November, and was sent to the Naval Aviation Cadet program.

He spent three years in the South Pacific as a torpedo bomber pilot flying the Grumman TBM Avenger, the same plane that late President George H.W. Bush flew when he was shot down over the Bonin Islands.

“That’s the only connection I have with President Bush. He went through the same program as I did to become a naval aviator,” Campbell said. “He was six months younger than me and was in the Pacific before I finished the program.”

Campbell was on his way to Japan when the United States dropped the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima, and his squadron was turned back to San Diego. After the Navy decommissioned his squadron, he served on the USS Boxer aircraft carrier.

“I’m no hero,” Campbell insisted of his World War II service. “I seek no notoriety. My dog has more notoriety.”

Dave Gossage, who served in the U.S. Navy from 1976-1999, said anyone who served in World War II is a hero and deserves recognition.

He’s commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3516 and organized a Pearl Harbor Day ceremony at noon today with a four-gun salute and flag retirement at the post, 2826 Wikieup Ave.

Gossage found a connection to Pearl Harbor when he tracked his family tree and discovered that a distant cousin served on a submarine and was captured by the Japanese. He was killed when the ship got torpedoed on the way to Japan. Another cousin was on the battleship USS Mississippi.

Gossage visited the World War II Valor in the Pacific National Monument, home of the USS Arizona memorial, in 1977. It’s the resting place of 1,102 sailors who went down with the Arizona.

“It kind of hits you,” he said. “This really happened right here. The history comes out and grabs you. This is where it happens.”

World War II veteran Campbell, who retired as a TWA pilot, said he’s always been proud of being a naval aviator, the same as his favorite president.

“The love I have for George Herbert Walker Bush … we never met, never crossed paths. He got shot down doing what I was supposed to do,” he said. “He came from a very rich family and I came from a poor family, and we both became naval aviators. That’s how America works.”