Rants and Raves | December 7, 2018

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

KRMC letter: I must agree with the letter writer regarding KRMC. It is not a large hospital, but for the most part, it is more than adequate. Myself, as well as other family members have only had a good experience when hospitalized.

Thank you to Kingman Regional Medical Center: A great comment. Kingman Regional Medical Center is one of the most professional and customer-oriented businesses in the state of Arizona.

‘Bah, Humbug’ to social media trolls: Maybe the guy Melania is married to needs to clean up his tweets first. He needs to set a positive example.

No more straws in our water basins: Tell it like it is. We cannot afford to wait to protect our water supply in Mohave County. We need action from the Board of Supervisors now!

McSally not for Senate: I honor Martha McSally for her service to our country but she’s too imbedded in the Trump camp for me. Aren’t there any more moderate Republicans in this state?

Letter | Registration fees are a reminder of Britain’s tea tax: I agree. This overbearing regressive tax cannot stand. It will hurt low income the most; those who can’t afford it. There must be another way. This is crazy stupid.