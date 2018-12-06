Rezone near Slaughterhouse Canyon Road returned to P&Z

KINGMAN – Council is looking for additional citizen input before it votes on a rezoning request for property off of Slaughterhouse Canyon Road.

The property is on the west side of south Slaughterhouse Canyon Road, south of Mission Boulevard. Granite Bluffs II, zoned R-1-10, lies to the west and Canyon Bluffs II, zoned R-1-6, is to the east. The property is currently zoned R-1-10, but applicant Kathy Tackett-Hicks of KTH Consulting has applied to rezone the property to R-1-6 to allow for an approximate 47-lot subdivision.

The Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to approve the rezone at its November meeting. However, there were a couple provisions associated with that approval, such as requiring a traffic impact analysis and a vehicle non-access easement that will prohibit driveway access for properties abutting Slaughterhouse Canyon Road.

Councilmembers at Tuesday’s meeting, after hearing from a few members of the public and City staff, echoed some of the concerns heard from citizens.

A possible decrease in property value was discussed regarding those residents living on larger lots of 10,000 square feet on neighboring properties, which could be located close to lots of 6,000 square feet should the rezone pass.

However, Council couldn’t speak much to the likelihood of decreased property value. City Manager Ron Foggin did make a comment in drawing from previous experiences.

Foggin said some of the most successful residential developments he’s seen throughout his career involved mixes of different types of homes such as estate homes, middle-class homes and starter homes, as well as town homes.

“In good, solid City planning you look for developments that do have mixes that are inside each other or next to each other,” he said. “As far as property values are concerned, I would be much more concerned about properties that aren’t cared for than I would be the size of the lots.”

Most concerning to some councilmembers, including Councilman David Wayt, was the notice given to the community about the possible rezone. The public told Council that for previous rezone requests in that area, community input and turnout to Council and Planning and Zoning meetings was far greater than what was displayed Tuesday night.

Principal Planner Rich Ruggles told Council the City took the necessary steps to inform the public of the possible rezone. Those steps included letters being sent to property owners within 300 feet of the property 15 days before the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting at which the matter was discussed; a zoning notice posted at the site; and the information was ran in an advertisement in The Kingman Daily Miner.

But he said the posted notice at the property did blow off at one point before being reposted.

“I just want to echo Councilmember Mello Keener’s concern,” Wayt said. “There were several comments made tonight and also a letter that was given to us concerning the lack of notification. We did have staff come in and say that notification was properly made, but one comment that staff also made is that there’s the possibility that the sign we were required to post did come down at some point …”

He also spoke to the turnout for Tuesday’s meeting.

“It sounds like in the past when this issue came up, the attendance was much higher, which sort of concerns me because if these people had been notified perhaps we could hear comments from them as well,” Wayt said. “I do want to make sure that everyone has been heard, at the very least.”

Council voted unanimously to table the item and send the issue back to the Planning and Zoning Commission to allow for additional comments by way of a public hearing.