Andy Devine ADA improvements project starts Monday

KINGMAN – The southbound lane of North Eighth Street from Beale Street to Andy Devine Avenue will be closed to thru traffic for about two weeks starting Monday morning.

The closure is required for construction of ADA improvements, which are federally funded through a Community Development Block Grant. Ninety-nine percent of the funding comes from that grant, and the project entails work on sidewalks, driveways and ramps that will be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. There will also be improved streetscapes and landscapes.

When construction is complete on the street’s west side, the northbound lane of North Eighth Street will be closed to thru traffic from Andy Devine Avenue to Beale Street.

Work at the intersection of North Sixth Street and Andy Devine Avenue is coming to a close, and North Sixth Street will open to traffic late Tuesday afternoon.

Businesses will remain open during the project that has an expected completion date of spring 2019. Pedestrians and motorists are urged to use caution when traveling around construction zones.

Information provided by the City of Kingman