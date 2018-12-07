County can move forward on Sacramento Wash project

LAKE HAVASU CITY - Mohave County has been granted permission by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to remove a decades-old manmade berm from the Sacramento Wash within the Havasu National Wildlife Refuge. Removal of the berm will restore the Sacramento Wash discharge into the Colorado River to its historical path, taking water flows through the newly constructed Oatman Highway Bridge.The county had been working for more than three years with the Fish and Wildlife Service and the Fort Mohave Indian Tribe to get approval for the special use permit.

“The tribe placed a lot of demands on the county to remove this berm,” said Supervisor Buster Johnson in a news release. “ I want to applaud and recognize the hard work (Public Works) Director (Steve) Latoski and his staff did to obtain this permit. With each uphill battle we faced, they found a solution and continued to push to complete this final piece of the puzzle.”

In March of 2017, the first prefabricated bridge built in Arizona was installed in Mohave County on Oatman Highway along Route 66 over the Sacramento Wash in Topock. The bridge was intended to help solve flooding issues in the area, but water couldn’t be diverted without the permit, county officials said, because the berm was located on federal land outside the county’s 100-foot right of way. Additionally, the tribe claimed that moving the manmade berm would have an adverse effect on its traditional cultural area. The tribe believes the Sacramento Wash area is a religious and culturally sensitive place, Johnson said. The sediment may contain artifacts transported from the greater Black Mountains area, Johnson said.

To address the tribe’s objections, the county agreed to “repatriate” all sediment removed from the Sacramento Wash to tribal lands. Additionally, the county will allow two tribal monitors on site during construction activity in the wash at the county’s expense, Johnson said.

Removal of the berm is anticipated to begin in January of 2019 and should conclude by March.