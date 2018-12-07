Ducey orders flags lowered in remembrance of Pearl Harbor

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered all state flags to be flown at half-staff for the anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Friday marks 77 years since the Japanese bombing raid that plunged the U.S. into World War II.

Nearly 2,400 members of the U.S. military were killed in the Dec. 7, 1941 attack. Almost half of them were aboard the USS Arizona.

The battleship exploded and sank after it was hit by two bombs. Most of the Arizona's fallen remain entombed in the ship, which lies at the bottom of the harbor.

Ducey says the flags will remain lowered between sunrise and sunset.