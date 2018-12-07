Christmas Coloring Contest
The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
5:40 PM Fri, Dec. 07th
Weather  52.0° weather icon
Subscribe + Subscriber Services
News Tips

Ducey orders flags lowered in remembrance of Pearl Harbor

Gov. Doug Ducey

Gov. Doug Ducey

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: December 7, 2018 11:29 a.m.

    • PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered all state flags to be flown at half-staff for the anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

    Friday marks 77 years since the Japanese bombing raid that plunged the U.S. into World War II.

    Nearly 2,400 members of the U.S. military were killed in the Dec. 7, 1941 attack. Almost half of them were aboard the USS Arizona.

    The battleship exploded and sank after it was hit by two bombs. Most of the Arizona's fallen remain entombed in the ship, which lies at the bottom of the harbor.

    Ducey says the flags will remain lowered between sunrise and sunset.

    More like this story