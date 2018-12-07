Weather impacting City cleanup

KINGMAN – Cleanup efforts resulting from a significant storm event in October have been delayed with the additional rainfall Kingman has experienced so far in December.

According to a City of Kingman press release, crews are still making repairs and completing service requests from the October storm, which resulted in almost 300 requests for service.

Addressed first were those repairs dealing with issues classified as hazards, and City crews have now moved to detail repair and cleanup. However, some of that work needed to be redone because of the December weather.

Repairs and cleanup are expected to continue for the next few months, and some larger repairs could take longer.

Questions and concerns can be directed to the Kingman Streets Department at 928-757-7467.

Information provided by the City of Kingman