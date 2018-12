Event Calendar | Dec. 11-15

TUESDAY

Kingman Republican Women

11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at the DamBar Steakhouse, 1960 E. andy Devine Ave.

FRIDAY

Children’s Story Hour

10 a.m. - noon. t the Kingman Railroad Museum, 402 E. Andy Devine Ave. 928-718-1440.

SATURDAY

Mohave Community Orchestra

3 p.m. at the Kingman High School Auditorium, 4182 N. Bank St. 928-753-3902.

Jingle Bell Run

8 a.m. at Kingman Regional Medical Center’s Hualapai’s Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Drive. 937-304-9357.

Holiday Cookie Crawl

4 - 7 p.m. at Black Bridge Brewery, 421 E. Beale St. kingmanmainstreet@gmail.com.



Chillin’ On Beale Street Toy Drive

4 - 7 p.m. around the 400 Block of E. Beale Street in Historic Downtown Kingman. 928-897-3219.

Kingman Farmer’s Christmas Market

9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Thunder Rode, 102 E. Beale St. in Downtown Kingman.

Walking Tour

3 - 4:30 p.m. at the Kingman Railroad Museum, 402 E. Andy Devine Ave.

Mingle Jingle Holiday Boutique

9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at White Cliffs Senior Living, 3600 Peterson Rd. 928-263-2203.