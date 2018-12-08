Fast Food Alley: Over half of restaurants in Kingman are fast food, do we need more?

Going out to eat is always fun. It’s a moment when you don’t have to worry about cooking or cleaning up after dinner. You can get together and hang out with friends or family, and still have that genuine “family meal.” But sometimes we get carried away and may eat out during the week for lunch one day, the next dinner, and maybe grab a quick breakfast on the way to work.

In Kingman there’s a good variety of places to go eat, of course many of those places are on Stockton Hill Road, and a majority of it is fast food.

Is there too much fast food in Kingman?

The definition of fast food is food that is easily and quickly prepared and sold in restaurants as a quick meal that can be taken out. There are nearly 40 fast food places in Kingman, some of which have more than one location.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, from 2013 to 2016, nearly 45 percent of adults who consume fast food are adults between the ages of 20-39. Between men and women, men eat more fast food than women, nearly 38 percent over 35 percent. The CDC also reported, over 31 percent of adults who have lower income levels consume fast food. Whereas, 42 percent of adults with higher income levels eat more fast food.

But there are ways to make going out healthy to eat.

Eunice Mesick, from the Kingman Diet Center, said people can do well at a fast food restaurant.

“We need to scope out the menu and see what they got,” she said.

But fast food restaurants aren’t the only ones that can have unhealthy meal options. Small businesses like the mom-and-pop restaurants can, too.

“With national chains we can look up the nutrition online, and sometimes with the mom-and-pop shops, you can’t,” Mesick said.

Mesick suggests asking questions when ordering at a restaurant such as: Can I have a baked potato instead of french fries? Can I get a salad instead of french fries? Please, leave the dressing on the side.

She also said sometimes too much of something good is bad. She used salads as an example. Too much salad dressing can be bad because of the high fat, also adding fried chicken, avocado, and other salad toppings, can make a healthy choice unhealthy.

“Might as well have a cheeseburger,” Mesick said.

These days more fast food restaurants are having healthy alternative menus like Taco Bells’ Power and Fresco menu or Subway’s Fresh Fit menu.

“We need to be willing to look at the menus, ask questions and don’t be embarrassed to ask for things to be prepared differently,” Mesick said.