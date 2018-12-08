Horoscopes | Dec. 9, 2018

Birthdays: Nicki Minaj, 36; Ian Somerhalder, 40; Dominic Monaghan, 42; Teri Hatcher, 54.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Emotions will surface when dealing with people who are adamant about doing things their way. Don’t start an argument with someone you have to deal with daily.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A recommendation will lead to a better position or a spot on a team you want to be a part of. Romance is highlighted.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Being aware will be half the battle when someone wants to entice you into a plan that isn’t suited for you. Stick to a moderate lifestyle and trusted friendships.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Look for the perfect gift for that special person in your life. Romance will encourage someone to talk about what you can accomplish as a team.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You’ll have disagreements about what to buy or whom to buy for. You can only do what’s realistic.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Getting out to the mall or shopping online will lead to fabulous sales and the items you’ve been looking for. An evening with someone you love will lead to plans.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A day trip to visit a friend or relative will leave you more confused about life and what you should do next. Look within; let your intuition guide you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Love, romance, family fun and preparation for upcoming festivities will get you in a playful mood. Let your imagination lead the way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Listen but don’t take someone’s word. Do your research and come to your own conclusion before you make a decision that will have a lasting effect.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Express your feelings and plans to someone you love and see if you are on the same page. A couple of tweaks should help you come to a decision that will give you the confidence to start making the changes you desire.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): If someone tries to interfere or lure you off course, you should stop him or her before you become annoyed. Sticking to your plan will bring about positive change.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Lend a helping hand. You’ll feel good about the joy you bring to others, which will enforce the spirit and meaning of the festive season.