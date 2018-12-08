Kingman Rebels returning to Canton, Ohio

KINGMAN – It’s not often a team gets the call to play in Canton, Ohio.

The home of the Pro Football Hall of Fame is hallowed ground where the all-time greats are honored.

But the Kingman Rebels are making history of their own, as they’ll make the long trek to the World Youth Championship for the second straight season.

“The team is better prepared,” Rebel Morgan Quinn said. “We’re bigger, faster and ready to compete.”

The Rebels open action Wednesday against the Lopatcong Panthers and head coach Daniel Carlson has high expectations of his squad.

“I definitely believe this team can win in Canton,” Carlson said. “The athletes and coaching staff would never go into a game thinking we couldn’t win. I accredit that mentality to much of our success.”

And the Rebels reached unparalleled success in 2018 – not only going undefeated in the regular season, but also winning a conference championship.

All of that is no match for the prestige that surrounds Canton though, especially for first-time Rebel Dylan Norbert.

When asked what he was most excited for, he had one word – “Winning.”

Returning Rebels Reilly Feil and Thomas Doxtader know how special last season’s trip was and have prepared all year in hopes of a second shot at the Hall of Fame Championship.

That goal didn’t start during the football season though. The duo stayed in shape during the offseason with Cannon Cobanovich, Dawrius Walema and Jacob Godinez.

Meanwhile, first-year player Aiden Munro spoke about how much he loves the coaching staff and the playing time all the players receive.

The coaches strive for that equality and their close bond has a lot to do with how well they lead this group.

“What makes this coaching staff special and also very successful is our ability to communicate with each other on and off the field,” coach Cory Cobanovich said. “We have the ability to feed off of each other and every single one of us gets the opportunity to learn from one another as well.”

However, Cobanovich was also quick to speak about what matters most – the athletes. He called this Rebels squad very athletic and special, and that fact makes this trip even more meaningful.

“I’m very excited to go back to the Hall of Fame, but I’m more excited to see the look on the players’ faces when they get to not only visit, but also play in this very special event,” Cobanovich said.