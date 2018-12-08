Manzanita Elementary received bomb threat, district handles situation

KINGMAN – Students, staff and parents were in a tough situation Thursday when Manzanita Elementary School, 2601 Detroit Ave., received a bomb threat.

Kingman Police Department officers responded to a 911 call regarding a bomb threat. The caller indicated that a bomb threat came in over a phone at 1:25 p.m.

The suspect provided information that there were bombs in the area before disconnecting the call. School personnel were unable to gather any identifying characteristics of the caller.

School administrators immediately placed the school on lockdown and within moment’s school administrators evacuated students to the Kingman Unified School District Central Kitchen and Warehouse, 3174 Rutherford St., where parents were instructed to pick up their children.

Parents were notified via phone call letting them know that, for the students safety, the school is on lockdown. They could pick up their student if they would like, but buses will be running on normal time.

Superintendent Roger Jacks said some parents may not have received the call due to outdated phone numbers.

“To facilitate a calm atmosphere for the sake of the children, parents, and employees of the school district, officers assisted with traffic control and the evacuation,” Jennifer Sochocki, KPD spokeswoman, said.

The KPD Bomb Squad, officers, and school personnel searched the interior, exterior and roof of the school and didn’t find anything suspicious. Investigators were unable to identify the suspect caller.

Jacks said the district received great feedback from parents on how they handled the situation.

“The parents were understanding, cooperative, and supportive,” Jacks said.

Jacks also mentioned that this week KPD, Manzanita and district staff will get together to discuss what could be improved on in the event similar situations in the future and what was learned this time.