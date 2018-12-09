ACA enrollment steady even with no penalty, higher premiums

KINGMAN – The penalty for not having mandated medical insurance has been eliminated, and premiums for plans through the Affordable Care Act have increased from the start of the program, but it hasn’t affected enrollment in Arizona, an insurance executive said Friday.

People understand the importance of having health insurance in case of a broken arm or more severe illness, said Jeff Stelnik, general manager of individual and family products at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona.

The state had 165,758 people sign up for open enrollment in 2018, down significantly from 196,291 in the previous year, according to HealthInsurance.Org.

Stelnik said more than half of the people will sign up in the upcoming week, which is the final week before the Dec. 15 open enrollment deadline for coverage beginning Jan. 1.

As of Dec. 1, more than 55,000 Arizona residents had selected an insurance plan through HealthCare.gov.

The Affordable Care Act got off to a “rough start” in 2014 and 2015, and large increases in monthly premiums followed, but the rates have been flat or lower in the last couple of years, Stelnik said.

“ACA has stabilized quite a bit. I think people still have lagging memories of the early years,” he said in a phone interview.

The average premium for the “benchmark” Silver plan in Arizona is about $470 a month, but the average subsidy is in the mid-$300s and slightly higher for Mohave County, leaving the typical consumer paying a little more than $100 a month, Stelnik calculated.

Bronze plans can be free for a family of four with a household income of $70,000 and two children under age 15, he added.

“We encourage people to see if there’s a plan that’s more affordable for them. In Mohave County, 89 percent of enrollees receive a subsidy. That’s every significant,” the Blue Cross Blue Shield manager said.

Go to www.azblue.com to find out how subsidies work, key dates for enrollment, what plans are available and how to pick the right one.

Greg Dill, Medicare regional administrator for Arizona, said important improvements have been made this year to help consumers sign up.

“We streamlined the application to simplify the signup process for consumers, improved content and help information to make it easier for people to understand, and worked to deliver better customer service,” Dill said in a press release.

Here are some tips for Arizona consumers:

If you don’t enroll by Dec. 15, you can’t get coverage in 2019 unless you qualify for a special enrollment period. Visit HealthCare.gov to look at 2019 health plans and premiums.

The plans on HealthCare.gov are comprehensive. They offer annual checkups at no extra cost and cover doctor visits, prescription drugs and certain preventative care with no out-of-pocket costs.

Average premiums for a benchmark silver plan have gone down in 39 states, including Arizona where rates dropped 10 percent for a 27-year-old who buys the second-lowest silver plan. More than 80 percent of Arizonans qualify for federal subsidies that further reduce the cost of health insurance.

Agents and brokers can help consumers enroll with HealthCare.gov or handle the entire process. They can be found with the “Find Local Help” tool on the web site.