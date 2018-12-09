Airport Advisory Commission meets at new time Monday

KINGMAN – The Airport Advisory Commission will meet at 3 p.m. Monday in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

There will be reports on the workings of the airport and industrial park from respective staffs, and there remain items from previous meetings that still require attention.

Commissioners will hear from a subcommittee regarding avigation easements at the Kingman Airport. That item was tabled at the November meeting.

Another subcommittee will report on a study of airport rates, charges and lease policies. At the commission’s last meeting, a motion was made to have Commission Chair Carl Hays work with City Attorney Carl Cooper and Airport General Manager Steve Johnston to review airport lease terms and conditions.

