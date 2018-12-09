Kingman Photo | Golfer goes from Green to Student Rotarian

Paige Lucero, a senior at Lee Williams High School, was recently selected as the Student Rotarian for the month of November. Lucero was selected because of her excellence in academics, athletics, and activities.



Paige is currently ranked among the top 11 students in her graduating class. She is involved in various clubs including HOSA (Vice-President), National Honor Society and Interact. Beyond the classroom she has excelled on the court and the green. She was a member of the varsity tennis team her freshman and sophomore year and a 4 year varsity member of the Lady Vols golf team.



Paige’s accomplishments have not gone unnoticed. She was recently awarded the Wendy’s Female Heisman award for Lee Williams High School. She was also recently selected to represent the State of Arizona in the Scotland Junior Golf Invitational for the summer of 2019.



Upon graduation, Ms. Lucero will attend a 4 year university and play collegiate golf. She intends to pursue a doctorate degree in the field of physical therapy. The Kingman Rotary Club wishes Paige success and happiness as she pursues her dreams.

