6:49 PM Mon, Dec. 10th
Letter | Thank you for donating

Kerry Dempsey, Kingman/Golden Valley Association of REALTORS®

  • Originally Published: December 9, 2018 7:29 p.m.

    • Thank you to everyone who participated in the 2018 Kingman/Golden Valley Association of REALTORS® Toys for Tots Drive, together we raised $10,443 and collected 100 toys.

    We want to send out a BIG thank you to everyone who purchased a toy for the wall:

    Lori Chambers, Realtor with RE/MAX Prestige Properties

    Colleen Faucher, Realtor with RE/MAX Prestige Properties

    Brenda Curwick, Associate Broker with Keller Williams Arizona Living!

    Bill Barnes, Associate Broker with RE/MAX Prestige Properties

    Laurie Barthlow, County Manager with Chicago Title

    Jonny Meins, Associate Broker with RE/MAX Prestige Properties

    A BIG thank you to those who elf sat KGVAR the Elf:

    Union Home Mortgage

    RE/MAX Prestige Properties

    Keller Williams

    Realty ONE Group Mountain Desert

    Desert Property Inspection Services

    Mission Bank

    Toys for Tots Bingo:

    Thank you to all those who donated prizes for Bingo: (Any prizes not won were raffled at the give back night)

    Anonymous Donor

    Lori Chambers of RE/MAX Prestige Properties

    Chilis Kingman

    Desert Property Inspection Services

    Terry Flanagan of Toys for Tots

    Karen Lopez of RE/MAX Prestige Properties

    Mission Bank

    Kathy Ortman of RE/MAX Prestige Properties

    Diane Pherigo of RE/MAX Prestige Properties

    Debbie Seliquini of Mohave State Bank

    Ann White of RE/MAX Prestige Properties

    Thank you to all those who have donated food for the Bingo:

    Lori Chambers of RE/MAX Prestige Properties

    Chicago Title

    Brenda Curwick of Keller Williams Arizona Living Realty

    Kerry Dempsey of KGVAR

    Colleen Faucher of RE/MAX Prestige Properties

    Debi Sherwood of Union Home Mortgage

    Toys for Tots Give Back Night:

    Thank you to everyone who donated prizes to the Toys for Tots Give Back Night with Floyd and Co.!

    Lori Chambers of RE/MAX Prestige Properties

    Chicago Title

    Colleen Faucher of RE/MAX Prestige Properties

    Debbie Seliquini of Mohave State Bank

    Desert Property Inspection Services

    Union Home Mortgage

    Ann White of RE/MAX Prestige Properties

    Thank you to all those who donated Wine to the wine grab:

    Lori Chambers of RE/MAX Prestige Properties

    Colleen Faucher of RE/MAX Prestige Properties

    Kory Evans of Union Home Mortgage

    Danelle & Dean Koalska

    Mission Bank

    Deana M. Nelson of Deana M. Nelson Ins. Agency, State Farm

    Diane Pherigo of RE/MAX Prestige Properties

    Ann White of RE/MAX Prestige Properties

    Thank you to Dave Bekaert for having himself auctioned off!

    Thank you to Floyd and Co. who donated food proceeds and let us use their restaurant for the give back night!

    Thank you to all those who donated to the Finale Auction:

    Jennifer Alexander-Liberty Mutual Insurance

    Bill Barnes of RE/MAX Prestige Properties

    Lori Chambers-RE/MAX Prestige Properties

    Chicago Title

    Desert Property Inspection Services

    Terry Flanagan of Toys for Tots

    Billie Hiser of Hiser & Co

    Mission Bank

    Deana M. Nelson-State Farm

    Nova Home Loans

    Kathey Ortman of RE/MAX Prestige Properties

    Dwayne Patterson of RE/MAX Prestige Properties

    Pioneer Title Ageny

    RE/MAX Office

    Debbie Seliquini of Mohave State Bank

    Union Home Mortgage

    Thank you to all the Affiliate members who provided breakfast at the finale:

    Axia Home Loans

    Chicago Title

    Desert Property Inspection Services

    Kingman Septic Pumping

    Liberty Mutual Insurance

    Mission Bank

    Mohave State Bank

    Nova Home Loans

    Pioneer Title Agency

    State Farm-Deana M. Nelson

    Union Home Mortgage

    Special Thank You’s:

    Terry Flanagan at Toys for Tots

    Floyd & Co. for the Give Back Night

    Veronica Mascarello for being our Bingo caller at the Toys for Tots Bingo

    David Bekaert for having himself auctioned off to benefit Toys for Tots and Auctioneering

    Bill Ward & Troy Palmer for donating to our drive

    Debi Sherwood & Colleen Faucher for being our Elves at the finale

    Kaden Lewis for donating back his 50/50 raffle winnings

    A Big THANK YOU to everyone who purchased an auction item at the finale

    Thank you to offices and individuals who donated toys this year!

