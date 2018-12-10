After a long wait, Kingman resident bags big buck on the Arizona Strip

Kingman resident Tad Levandowski had waited a long time for a rifle deer tag in Arizona. Tad had amassed 19 bonus points over the years as he waited for a coveted Arizona Strip, Unit 13B, mule deer tag.

This year, Lady Luck smiled on Tad when he was issued tag No. 6 out of the 80 issued for this hunt.

Levandowski had been to the Arizona Strip before. He has assisted on a couple of mule deer hunts, the last one being in 2017 when he was part of the team that helped former Kingman resident Ryan Chan bag a huge buck on the Strip.

Now it was his turn, and Levandowski was determined to make the best of it.

In September, before the season even started, Tad, his son Austen and friend Brien Gunnoe had made the long seven-hour trip to the unit to put out a few trail cameras and do some scouting. He hoped the information he gathered would assist him in locating some big deer. And as it turned out, it did. The cameras also produced images of seven different mountain lions, a flock of 10 chukars and lots of fox.

But while on that scouting trip, Lady Luck smiled on Tad and he bagged a huge well-spotted bobcat.

Circumstances made it almost impossible for Levandowski to do more preseason scouting, His father passed away and work seemed to prevent him getting away. With the season opening in a week, Levandowski decided to go up early and set up camp. He decided to hunt in the southern part of the unit.

His son Austen and a family friend, Fred Proudfoot, assisted him on the 10-day hunt.

When the hunt started, Tad and his helpers decided to hunt in an area where Tad had seen a true trophy buck, a 7-by-7.

On opening day and the days that would follow, Levandowski found out he wasn’t the only hunter who was going to hunt in the area.

“I couldn’t believe it. On opening day there were pickups all over the place,” Tad said. “There seemed to be glassers everywhere!”

Levandowski heard shots from other hunters on opening day, but he never found the buck he was looking for. On Day 2 of the hunt, it got worse.

“There were probably 12 different people out there. Hunters and their glassers were everywhere” he said.

Tad and his helpers saw deer. They had bucks within archery range on several days. But when you’ve waited that long, a hunter just doesn’t shoot the first decent buck they see.

Levandowski had hunted for six days when he decided he and Austen were going to go into St. George for a hot shower and a hot meal.

Proudfoot had left that morning, so it was a good time to head into town.

While about 45 miles from camp and the sun getting low in the west, Lady Luck smiled on the hunter and his son.

Austen looked up on a ridge next to the main road they were on when he saw it. A large buck was standing several hundred yards away.

Tad stopped the truck, grabbed his rifle, and he and Austen headed up the ridge. The buck, which was by himself, walked over the top and down the other side. The buck was obviously looking for does as he had his head down and was sniffing the ground.

Tad and Austen reached the top of the ridge and started down the other side. They spotted the buck in the bottom of a small drainage about 150 yards away.

Tad grunted at the old buck, and he stopped and looked up. Tad was on him and a shot from his 300 Weatherby anchored the buck in his tracks.

The buck had a great set of antlers that were over 26 inches wide, with six points on one side and four on the other. The rack had lots of mass, which is something older age bucks typically have.

Tad rough scored him at 184 inches, which is a great buck. It was a great trophy, and according to Levandowski, “It is the best buck I’ve ever taken with a rifle!”

With the sun going down, they quickly field dressed the buck, and got him back to their truck.

They decided to forgo going on in to town and headed back to camp.

Back at camp, they hung the buck to cool out. The next day the hunters broke camp and made the long drive back to Kingman.

Tad said he took the buck to local taxidermist Henry Aguilar, at Henry’s Artistic Wildlife, to have it mounted.

Tad said that in the end, he thoroughly enjoyed his hunt, “But it was kinda crowded at times!”