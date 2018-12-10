Dolan Springs group to raffle Joshua tree-dotted land as fundraiser

DOLAN SPRINGS – You can own a piece of land with spectacular scenery in this rural town for as little as $20 and contribute to a worthy cause at the same time.

A generous landowner donated a 1-acre parcel on Sonora Road to the Dolan Springs Community Council, and the board decided to raffle it off on Dec. 25 to raise as much money as possible.

Tickets are $20 each, or six for $120, and the winner need not be present at the drawing.

The land value was assessed at $3,037 in 2018, with $67 in property taxes paid by DSCC. The lot is even with no wash running through it and is dotted with Joshua trees. It’s surrounded by state-owned and BLM land, so nearby development is unlikely.

“This is raw land, water haul and no septic,” Charlotte Sabino Kiffer, president of the community council, said in an email to the Daily Miner. “No electric, but solar would work great on this property.

“Many Dolan Springs lots have washes running through them or the lot drops off a cliff. I held my breath when we went to take photos and was pleasantly surprised to see what a great lot it is.”

Dolan Springs, about 40 miles north of Kingman, has a population of 2,000 comprised mostly of retirees and poverty-level desert dwellers.

“There is no industry and few businesses, but the scenery is gorgeous in this high-desert location,” Kiffer added. “Many snowbirds call this home in the winter.”

Dolan Springs Community Council, established in 1968, is a nonprofit organization that helps serve the needs of the community and Mt. Tipton Elementary School.

It receives no government grants. Money comes from Friday night dinners, bingo, membership fees, donations and various fundraisers.

DSCC puts on a free Christmas dinner for Dolan Springs residents and delivers dinner to homebound folks, Kiffer said.

“Now, I know what you’re thinking,” she said. “What am I going to do with a piece of Arizona if I win. The folks who own the lot next door told me if they don’t win, they want to talk to the winner about purchasing the lot. See, win-win all around.”

Only 1,000 tickets will be sold for the raffle, and about 500 have already been purchased, she added. Go to www.dolanspringscommunitycouncil.com for a link to the raffle page.