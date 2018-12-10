Havasu anglers take top prize at Weekend Warrior tournament

The team of Mike Hulsey and Paul Tassie caught only six bass all day, but five of them were good enough to garner them the top prize of $2,000 for the one-day Weekend Warrior bass tournament at Lake Havasu.

Hulsey said a high sky with no clouds and no wind made fishing tough, and he and his partner felt fortunate to win the tournament. There were 33 teams that fished in the one-day event.

Hulsey/Tassie brought in a limit of five fish that collectively weighed 17.41 pounds.

Besides the top prize, Hulsey also caught the heaviest bass of the tournament that weighed 6.04 pounds and won the Big Fish money of $200.

Hulsey didn’t say what they caught the fish on, but noted he caught three fish in three casts.

“We fished in the main lake,” he said. The veteran Havasu angler said he had hooked another bass as large as the one he won with but lost it at the boat.