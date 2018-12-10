Horoscopes | December 11, 2018

Birthdays: Mo’Nique, 51; Gary Dourdin, 52; Jermaine Jackson, 64; Bess Armstrong, 65.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Be good to those you love. Don’t take out your frustration or anger on someone who is just trying to help.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Look for a positive way to improve your life and the lives of those you care about. Building good alliances and helping those in need will shape how others judge you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Refuse to let others make decisions for you. Consider what it is you want and make peace with yourself by following your heart.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take the initiative to put your heart on the line and be honest about the way you feel and what you want to see happen. You’ll end the year on a happy note.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Change someone’s life by doing something nice. Your gesture of kindness will reflect the type of person you are, and good things will be offered in return.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don’t feel you have to make a change if you aren’t ready. Listen but don’t give in to someone trying to entice you to be indulgent. Patience will be required.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A short trip will lead to answers to questions that have been causing you stress. Share your feelings and discuss how you would like to see things unfold.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Don’t let your emotions interfere and ruin your chance to explore and express your ideas and opinions. When it comes to money matters, slow down and spend less.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Only share with people you know you can trust to hold your secrets, regardless of pressure or circumstance. History plays a role in how you react, so don’t lose sight of what’s transpired in the past.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Personal gains will require you to be calculating and practical. Charity begins at home, so don’t offer handouts without knowing where your money is going.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t buy anything you cannot afford or do not need. Be innovative and you’ll find a way to cut corners and still enjoy life.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Part of your charm will come from being able to make do with what you’ve got. Use your imagination and you’ll come up with a plan that enhances your popularity.