Input from businesses to help develop chamber’s strategic plan

KINGMAN – The Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce wants to hear from its members to better prepare for the future through its 2019 strategic plan.

The goal of the survey, which was emailed to chamber members, is to gain a better understanding of the membership’s needs.

“We are a membership organization, so as we’re projecting what we want to accomplish going forward, we want to know what our membership needs are, and how we can help them accomplish what they need to do so they can be more successful businesses,” said Mike Hindenach, chamber president and CEO.

Mike Hindenach said the chamber’s membership of about 400 is currently static.

“Trends for chambers in the U.S. right now are in a downward trend,” he said. “It’s always a value proposition, so it’s important that we go out and do things that enhance the value of our membership.”

The survey asks five questions, some of which give prompts for more than one response. The survey asks businesses to provide some of the biggest challenges faced today, things that get in the way of success, and ways the community can improve quality of life.

The sooner members can provide responses to the survey, the better, Hindenach said. The chamber hopes to compile responses toward the middle of January, but will continue to accept them throughout the year because addressing the needs of businesses is a year-round effort, Hindenach said.

“What’s essential is that we’re agile enough to meet the needs of a diverse membership,” Hindenach said.

Hindenach noted the chamber would like to send out similar surveys each year moving forward.

“We certainly aren’t trying to drive an agenda with this, we’re just trying to figure out what are the biggest needs and what are the biggest obstacles,” he said.

While the survey is specifically for chamber members, the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce remains open to suggestions from the community outside of its membership.

“First and foremost we’re here for our membership, that’s what we do,” he said. “But we’re also here for our community.”